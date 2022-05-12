Letter: Val Hoyle grateful for voter support

Peter DeFazio’s retirement is a loss for all of us in the 4th Congressional District.

We’ve benefited from his strong, effective representation and his dogged efforts on behalf of working families. I’m honored to have Congressman DeFazio’s support in my campaign to serve this district and continue his legacy of fighting for our communities.

I know the people of this district because I’ve lived here and served here for more than 20 years as a businessperson, PTO leader and school funding advocate, as chair of the Democratic Party of Lane County, as state representative and Democratic House Majority Leader in the Legislature, and now as your labor commissioner.

Over that time, I’ve worked hard to deliver on the issues that matter to working families: raising Oregon’s minimum wage, passing paid sick day legislation for all workers, the largest public education budgets in state history, expanding access to health care and reproductive freedom, passing automatic voter registration, transitioning Oregon’s utilities off of coal energy in our electric grid.

I’m grateful to have the support of so many organizations and leaders in this district, and more than 2,000 individual grassroots donors who have contributed to my campaign so far.

I’ve earned the endorsements of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, the League of Conservation Voters Action Fund, Speaker Dan Rayfield, Cliff and Jo Anne Trow, the AFL-CIO and every union that has endorsed in this race. I hope I can earn your support as well.

Val Hoyle

Springfield

