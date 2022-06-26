Letter: Vaccinations got rid of smallpox

From Roman times through the 19th century, smallpox killed on average 400,000 people in Europe every year, especially children.

In 1736, after losing his son to smallpox, Benjamin Franklin printed pamphlets showing/urging parents to inoculate their children (inoculation and vaccination are not the same).

In 1853, Great Britain introduced the Vaccination Act, mandating smallpox vaccination in England and Wales for infants up to 3 months old. Antivaxxer males responded ironically with “My body, my choice.” Twenty-five years later, as the Unites States government urged people to get vaccinated, American males began screaming “Their bodies, my choice,” with five prominent males forming the Anti-Compulsory Vaccination League.

Tragically, during the 20th century, smallpox killed between 5 and 8 million people worldwide each year. Multiply that by 77 years, and the number of deaths each century approached half a billion humans. By 1977, smallpox had been eliminated from the world because of vaccinations. Interesting factoid: Routine smallpox vaccine was discontinued in the United States in 1972.

Polio has been present in human society for over 3,500 years. In the 1950s, two types of polio vaccine were employed. The rate of infection dropped from 20,000 per year to about 160 per year. The last reported case in the United States was detected in 1979 in an Amish community. Recently, however, the polio virus has been detected in the wastewater in Great Britain.

Polio is still out there. Smallpox could be weaponized as a bio-weapon. COVID continues to spread and mutate. Vaccinations work.

Michael T. Coolen

Corvallis

