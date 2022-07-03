Letter: US has a high infant death rate

It may come as a surprise to some people, but the number of infants who die in the U.S. is higher than in any other “developed” country.

In 2020, the infant mortality rate in the United States was 5.4 deaths per 1,000 live births. Many states have much higher rates: Mississippi is eight per 1,000 births. By comparison, Canada is 4.2.

The maternal mortality rate is also high and rising: In 2020 that rate was 23.8 deaths per 100,000 live births, compared with a rate of 20.1 in 2019.

Canada reported 3.7 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2021.

Where are the protesters?

Esther Schiedel

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0