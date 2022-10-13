Letter: Urging readers to vote for Duncan

For the first time in quite a while, we have a contested race for Linn County Sheriff.

With that in mind, I decided to check out both candidates so that I can make an informed decision as to who gets my vote. I have checked out each of the candidates’ websites, read all articles from the newspaper, talked to many people and watched the sheriff’s forum from Sept. 30 on YouTube. In my opinion, this contest is a no-brainer.

There is only one candidate truly qualified to lead the sheriff’s office. That candidate is Michelle Duncan. She has worked her way up the ranks and understands how each department works. Sheriff Duncan has the training, leadership and management experience required for this job.

Deputy Raymond, her opponent, has remained a deputy for his entire career. He has little leadership experience and no training in how to manage the sheriff’s office.

I worked as an elementary teacher for 31 years. I compare Deputy Raymond’s desire to become sheriff to myself deciding I want to be the superintendent of Greater Albany Public Schools. The school board would quickly dismiss my application due to lack of training and experience needed for this position.

This is no different. I strongly urge the readers to support Sheriff Duncan with your vote on Nov. 8.

Burl Wheaton

Albany