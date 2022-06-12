Letter: Urges signing of gun safety petition

For those interested in supporting additional Oregon measures for gun safety, Lift Every Voice Oregon is a timely resource.

It represents the ongoing efforts of a multifaith group to address the tragic impact of gun violence. Lift Every Voice Oregon is in the final month of gathering petition signatures to place its Initiative 17 (Reduction of Gun Violence Act) on the Oregon ballot for the Nov. 8 general election.

Its website provides a copy of the initiative, which promotes gun safety through fully completed background checks prior to obtaining gun purchasing permits, training in firearm safety and live-fire training, and restrictions on certain ammunition, specifically relating to large-capacity magazines.

There are a number of ways to support Initiative 17. The website provides instruction on how to print out a form and mail in your own signature for the petition. You can also volunteer to collect signatures of others in person, help with data entry, work in the Portland-based office or make monetary donations.

Initiative 17 is one substantive approach to improving public safety in the ownership and use of guns. I strongly urge support of Lift Every Voice Oregon and the signing of its petition to bring this issue to a vote in November.

Ann DeLollis

Philomath

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0