Letter: Urge senators to sponsor legislation

Twelve years ago this July, I lost my granny to colon cancer, after she was diagnosed one month beforehand.

Unfortunately, she’s not the only person I’ve lost to cancer or had to watch suffer as they battled this horrible disease. As an American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network volunteer, preventing cancer is important to me.

One way to help end cancer is by improving cancer prevention and early detection — especially for cancers with no available screening tools. That’s where a new technology called multicancer early detection screening tests could help.

These tests have the potential to detect more cancers at earlier stages by screening for multiple cancers at once with a blood test. Currently, several private and academic entities are developing these tests, and published data indicate that some of these screening tools will be able to test for dozens of cancers at the same time, including rare cancers.

These tests could help detect cancer sooner and have the potential to save so many lives. But only if people have access to them.

That’s why there’s a bipartisan bill in Congress to create a pathway for coverage of these tests in Medicare once they are approved by the Food and Drug Administration and shown to have clinical benefit. I’m urging Sen. Wyden and Sen. Merkley to cosponsor this important legislation. It could help save so many lives.

Sam Blankenship

Lebanon

