Letter: Urge reps to pass a ban on weapons

There is no moral defense for allowing anyone outside the military or a police force to own assault weapons or high-capacity magazines.

Their only purpose is to shoot as many bullets as possible in the shortest amount of time. They aren’t appropriate for hunting because they cause so much damage to the body they pierce. When Congress allowed the ban on assault rifles to lapse in 2004, it was followed by an increase in mass murders.

Assault weapons are disproportionately involved in murders with multiple victims, multiple wounds per victim and police officers as victims. (Source: Jeffrey A. Roth & Christopher S. Koper, “Impact Evaluation of the Public Safety and Recreational Firearms Use Protection Act of 1994,” March 1997).

For those who say “Guns don’t kill people, people kill people,” I say it’s pretty hard to kill people by just throwing bullets at them. Use of a gun is responsible for those deaths.

For those who say they like to go shoot assault weapons for sport, I suggest you find a less dangerous sport to enjoy that is less disruptive to other people and wildlife. There is no mention of any right to own assault weapons in the Second Amendment.

It’s far beyond time to reinstate the ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Please sign petitions urging our elected representatives to work together to pass this legislation as quickly as possible and implement a fair buy-back program. Vote out those who refuse to do so.

Susan Morre

Corvallis