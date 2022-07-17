Letter: Urge people not to vote Republican

The Supreme Court’s decision to revoke a Constitutional right is shining a bright light on the differences between Republican and Democratic governance.

In Democratic-led states, people still have the freedom to make their own decisions about when to have children. In Republican-led states, there is a rush to codify laws that force pregnant people to give birth, even if they are victims of rape or incest.

Many of these states are also moving to censor speech and restrict travel to prevent residents from getting an abortion. Unsurprisingly and tragically, these same Republican states also lead the country in infant and maternal mortality.

As a Democratic-led state, Oregonians’ freedoms remain intact, for now. Republican leaders in the House and Senate have said they will pursue a national ban on abortion if they regain the majority in Congress. And nearly all Republican politicians in Oregon believe they are the ones who should make decisions about when you give birth.

If this doesn’t sit well with you, if you want to preserve your freedom to make your own decisions about the most critical and intimate aspects of your life, then do not vote for any Republican on your ballot this November. Talk to those around you, particularly young people, and urge them to do the same.

For those of us without the ability to buy politicians, our vote and our voice are our power. Please use it. Someone you love may need an abortion someday.

Carrie Phillips

Corvallis