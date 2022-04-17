Letter: Urge board to stay true to mission

I write to urge concerned parents and taxpayers to request Greater Albany Public Schools adopt an outcome-based academic improvement plan at its April 18 board meeting, rather than waiting until the new superintendent comes on board in July.

It is worth repeating that only 32% of our 11th-grade GAPS students passed the state math test in 2019, and that in two of our elementary schools, only 17% of third-graders passed the state math test, and just 11% passed the state English test. This is in spite of the fact that funding for schools has increased by an annual average of 18.4% for the past 16 years.

The stated mission of GAPS is “building bridges to lifelong learning and brighter futures.” The test numbers make it clear that the bridge to a brighter future is crumbling for far too many students. There is no time to wait. Our students’ future is too valuable to simply kick the can down the road.

As soon as possible, GAPS desperately needs to adopt a publicized, outcome-based K-12 Academic Improvement Plan that includes goals, a strategy and timeline for reaching those goals, and regular progress reports to the public. Please talk to GAPS board members and urge them to remain true to their mission.

Mae Yih

Albany

