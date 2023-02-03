Stephen Lawson (“GOP still embraces trickle-down theory,” Jan. 25) demonstrates an ignorance of economics and hatred of President Trump.

Mr. Lawson says my letter intended to rebut unfair criticism of President Trump. No, my complaint was of people calling Mr. Trump names rather than stating facts, and the paper’s publishing such ad hominem rants. Mr. Lawson does a good job of listing all the liberal Democrats’ charges against President Trump, both real and imagined, and adds a few more.

But on to economics. Mr. Lawson claims Republican tax cuts were a cause of our current inflation. No, inflation is caused by having too much money in the economy chasing too few goods. Like the totally misleadingly named Inflation Reduction Act, in which Democrats pour more money into an already overheated economy. Mr. Lawson also claims that inflation is decreasing. Again, not true.

It is the rate of inflation that is decreasing; inflation is still increasing, as anyone who has recently been to the supermarket can tell you. It is just not increasing as fast as it was, thanks to the Federal Reserve’s tax rate hikes.

So, our government’s inability to pay its bills is due to spending more than it take in, thus the need to borrow money. Just like if you or I had more bills than we could pay and had maxed out our credit cards.

The government can do what we cannot: Print more money. Unfortunately, that just leads to — guess what? — inflation.

Jay Burreson

Corvallis