Letter: Tthe truth of the real world isn't PC

The economist Thomas Sowell sums up minimum wages perfectly: “The minimum wage law is very cleverly misnamed. The real minimum wage is zero. That is what many inexperienced and low-skilled people receive as a result of legislation that makes it illegal to pay them what they are currently worth to an employer.”

Workers compete against other workers (not employers) to find jobs and get the highest wages. Employers compete against other employers to find the best workers. In other words, low-skilled workers compete against high-skilled workers in the labor market.

Low-skilled workers who would be employable at a low wage become unemployable at an artificially higher wage. And that explains the perverse cruelty of minimum-wage laws: They inflict the greatest harm on the very workers they are allegedly designed to help.

If I was required to receive, say, a $15 minimum wage when I had a newspaper route, then I’d never have been a paperboy playing chicken with UPS drivers. (Who can put a price on that thrill?) If those who had me take care of pets and yards as a kid, a business I established, were required to pay an artificial minimum wage, I wouldn’t have been able to do that either.

Further, if Jeff Bezos or some other fat cat is forced to up his base pay, what does he do? Automate and eliminate those jobs.

The truth of the real world isn’t politically correct or in a Marxist playbook.

Keith Gallagher

Corvallis