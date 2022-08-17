Letter: Try to love enemies as Jesus said to

Our country’s polarized situation (on many fronts) is very distressing; my heart aches for peace and unity.

I blame Trump, who has made it acceptable to be just plain nasty — to hate and defame our perceived enemies.

Each political faction imagines the other to be a supremely evil group who is plotting enormous, nearly-Armageddon-style evil against their faction. It’s all presented as black and white, with no gray areas recognized. Yet in reality, there are many gray areas we could actually agree upon if we would only try.

I believe most people are basically good, eager to help those in need, if they could just surmount the dogma, the talking points, of their own political faction.

We say we’re a Christian nation, yet we ignore Jesus’ command to “love your enemies.” It was never just a suggestion; it’s a command. It has immense life-changing power, world-changing power — if only we could see that.

So, who’s your enemy? Your spouse, your neighbor, your political opposites, immigrants, LBGTQ+, China, Russia, Syria, Palestinians, Jews, Muslims, Blacks, whites?

I beg you to try to love them as Jesus commanded: Try to understand their point of view, try to feel their pain, try to understand the injustices they feel, try to see them as human beings who are more like you than they are different from you.

Try to see them as Jesus does — his beloved children, created in His image, each with “that of God” in them.

Love wasn’t a suggestion; it’s a command.

June Forsyth Kenagy

Albany