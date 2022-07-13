Letter: Try to celebrate: Good does exist

“One billion people worldwide have fallen out of extreme poverty since 1990”

Did you see that headline? One billion! That’s 137,000 yesterday, today, tomorrow and all days following. It is happening because there are millions of good people, Christian, atheist, Muslim, even Republicans (the devil made me write that) who volunteer and contribute time and money to ease poverty and suffering in America and around the world. Even during these “interesting times.”

Everywhere, organizations are helping people solve the greatest existential threat to humans: lack of clean water and sanitation. There are organizations such as water.org that offer small loans (that are 99% repaid) to dig a well and install a local standpipe that provides clean water that not only helps community health but also empowers local women.

Instead of walking four to six hours every day to collect dirty water from a stream, women and girls now have several hours a day free to grow more vegetables, make clothes, sell them in a market, do homework, start a business. Instead of living on $2 a day, a woman can now live on $4 a day; so can her friends. Imagine if your daily income was doubled!

Unfortunately, we do live in the interesting times that are supposedly part of an oft-used Chinese curse that I think is the operating principle of the “news.” Thus, the headline mentioned above does not exist, not even once.

I try to celebrate. Good people do exist. Good news does exist. Good does exist.

Michael T. Coolen

Corvallis