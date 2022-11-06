Letter: Try reading other points of view

I’m responding to the As I See It, “Being Woke Is No Joke” of Oct. 16.

I believe in the sincerity of the writer, Will Reid, and most woke folks. They want social justice for all, as do I. However, we disagree on methods. What I’ve experienced from the woke, personally and via articles, is name-calling, shouting down speakers and getting people fired.

Since no one likes to be called names or to get fired for seeking open discussion of differences of opinion, the woke have created people who dislike them and what they stand for. I prefer discussion.

How about listening to understand different points of view? When you intimidate people, they usually shut up. However, when it comes time to vote, their anger at the treatment they received may show up in how they vote.

I find the woke method has done a lot of harm in increasing division across our nation. Try reading some other points of view, such as “Woke Racism” by John McWhorter or anything by Bari Weiss on Substack.

Nancy Haldeman

Corvallis