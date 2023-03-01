John Brenan (“Children can see the deficit’s cause,” Feb. 17) claims that the federal deficit is due to spending, not to adequate revenue.

Federal revenue was $3.3 trillion in 2017 and had risen to only $3.4 trillion in 2020, mainly because of Trump’s big tax cuts, while expenditures increased during that same period from $4.0 trillion to $6.6 trillion, partly due to pandemic spending in 2020.

The deficit — a consequence of expenditures exceeding revenue — increased from $0.7 trillion in 2017 to $3.1 trillion in 2020. It’s a spending and revenue problem.

The national debt (accumulated deficits) increased by more than $6 trillion from Trump’s inauguration to December 2020.

Trump said, “I’m the king of debt.” He was right.

Stephen Lawson

Corvallis