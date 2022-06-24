Letter: Trump supporters, examine reasons

The first days of the Jan. 6 committee hearings have brought some things into sharp relief, at least for me.

First, numerous professionals in the U.S. government, the legal profession and the inner circle of the Trump campaign advised Mr. Trump that he had lost the election fair and square, and, that based on their review of all the claims, there was no significant voter fraud, and that the correct course of action was to pursue a peaceful transference of power.

These were not outsiders. They were Republican supporters of Mr. Trump, including his attorney general, his campaign manager, all the attorneys on his staff, and the most respected conservative jurist in the country. Mr. Trump absolutely refused to accept or follow their counsel.

At this point, it would seem there are only two possible explanations for Mr. Trump’s behavior following the election, behavior that continues even now:

He is deranged. He actually believes that he won the election. He is, as his own attorney general suggested, detached from reality.

Or he is lying. Lying to everyone. Lying to the American people.

In either case, he is clearly not capable or qualified to lead this nation. I can only ask the remaining Americans who support Mr. Trump to deeply examine the reasons for that support. Please.

John Marble

Crawfordsville

