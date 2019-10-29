Having just read today’s letters, several of which admonished Democrats for still holding a grudge against Donald Trump for winning the Electoral College vote in 2016, it occurred to me that there might be more to Democrats’ unhappiness. I, personally, am still waiting for the better and cheaper health care he promised. I think the $10 million of public money spent on his golf outings at his own resorts could have been better spent. I don’t like the wall but, if Mexico paid for it, at least it would provide American jobs. And now, Syria. I have not heard Donald Trump’s reasoning behind pulling back American troops. I do know that he consulted no advisers and made this decision on his own shortly after the Turkish president made known his unhappiness that he had not had a personal meeting with the president while they were in New York.
Ten thousand Kurdish soldiers gave their lives while fighting along with American troops against the Islamic State. Now over 100,000 Kurdish people are fleeing the fighting carrying children and a few possessions along with them while IS prisoners take advantage of the chaos and escape. There is so much to object to from this man who calls people vulgar names and disdains our Constitution. I was willing to give him a chance but he seems unable to rise to the responsibility of the presidential office.
Elizabeth Bargsten
Corvallis (Oct. 14)