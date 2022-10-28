Letter: Trump followers do no one any favors

I consider myself a left leaner.

I don’t agree with everything the left promotes. Some of its ideas are just plain wrong. But I believe the government can and should do more than promote the military-industrial complex. I have friends who are conservative. Their ideas are not all wrong, their fears not all born of ignorance.

Many on the left advocate for an end to the Republican Party. I wouldn’t mind seeing an end to Trump but not the party. Conservatives deserve a voice.

Look around the world. Many countries have elections and claim to have some form of democracy. China, Russia and North Korea come to mind. Power corrupts. Absolute power corrupts absolutely. Eliminating the Republican Party could lead to the absolute corruption of the Democratic Party.

Having said that, Trump followers do neither liberals nor conservatives any favors when they pick as their leader one of the most prolific liars in the history of American politics. He lacks credibility, even among many conservatives. He tried to overthrow the legally and democratically elected government.

Conservatives deserve a credible voice. Our republic requires at least two viable parties to function. But we get neither with Trump at the head of the Republican Party.

Frank Lathen

Lebanon