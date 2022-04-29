Letter: Trump example of danger of illiteracy

I would like to thank John Brenan for his spirited defense of illiteracy (“On the percentage of illiteracy here,” April 17), and for unintentionally pointing out a glaring omission in my earlier letter on the dangers of illiteracy (“Illiteracy makes a person vulnerable,” April 6).

I forgot to mention that context and providing details is also necessary. For example, a study by the state government of Kentucky found that in the richest counties of Kentucky (think Benton County in Oregon), the level of illiteracy is only 5%.

However, the conclusion was also drawn that “40% of Kentucky’s working-age population is at the two lowest literacy levels, I and II — not being able to read at all, or at very limited to moderate levels.”

This may, in part, explain why the good citizens of Kentucky continue to reelect Moscow Mitch McConnell and interplanetary visitor Rand Paul to misrepresent them in the Senate.

Perhaps the most devastating example of the danger of illiteracy to our society, however, can be found in Donald Trump. He bragged about not reading. His briefings were limited to no more than one page to summarize the state of the entire world on a given day. His teleprompter performances demonstrated no better than a fourth-grade command of the written language.

His lack of command of the English language was daily demonstrated on Twitter. He is barely functionally literate, something he has in common with about 50% of the population of America.

Michael T. Coolen

Corvallis

