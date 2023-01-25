Letter: Trump, Biden didn't cause inflation

Regarding inflation: After the Great Depression (1933), Congress passed the Glass-Steagall Act, which included separating commercial/consumer banks and investment banks.

Then, in 1999, Congress repealed the Glass-Steagall Act, which many believe caused the 2008 Wall Street greed-fest meltdown. After the meltdown (where none received jail time) there were three rounds of stimulus funding called “quantitative easing,” creatively named QE1, QE2 and QE3, which were fundamentally printing money to purchase financial assets (remembering “too big to fail”). QE1 (2008-2010): $2 trillion; QE2 (2010-2011): $600 billion; QE3 (2012-2014): $4.5 trillion.

For comparison, the 2019 U.S. gross domestic product was around $21.5 trillion, so these QEs were a notably large percentage of our entire economy. This much new money in any economy is a guaranteed inflation starter, with the only detail being when, and those paying attention prepared for over a decade.

There’s more: QE4 (2020 COVID stimulus) — another $2 trillion-plus. With the COVID shock to the economy, the unavoidable inflation finally arrived (again, this wasn’t classified; some were well prepared). This is ignoring our new political dumpster fire causing erosion of the petrodollar.

Therefore, if you think things were better during the Great Orange Period, this would be the same as being at 100 stories above the ground, the rope breaks and the piano is falling toward the sidewalk, but life is good because it hasn’t landed on you yet.

Neither Trump nor Biden caused this, and Obama inherited it after Lehman Brothers collapsed in September 2008 — before his election.

Grant Roberts

Corvallis