The plan for Albany’s waterfront is great for 30 years ago, when the climate crisis seemed distant, summers were free from fire and flood worries, and citizens weren’t searching for shade at every turn.

Our heated world requires city planners to use the lens of climate change for making decisions. Can they assure us the new trees will grow to maturity and offer coolness, habitat and carbon sequestration before foliar scorch kills them in a dome of triple-digit heat days?

Planners are guessing and gambling with our park on that. A new tree’s leaves often die in temperatures between 90 and 100 degrees.

Many Oregon trees are already dying from drought and heat. The Jan. 3 edition of Oregon Public Broadcasting’s “Think Out Loud” described an aerial survey that revealed a massive fir tree die-off in Oregon.

Also, we require planners to assure citizens that the specialist who claims the trees are diseased or dying has no financial interest in the outcome.

For 30 years we have ignored our worsening carbon emissions, so we have guaranteed ourselves that temperatures will rise.

It is paramount that we keep our mature trees.

New plantings and concrete can never match them.

I care about Albany’s mature trees as I care about trees everywhere. Their services to society are huge: oxygen, coolness, habitat and much more.

I urge the Albany City Council to rethink this and justify all cutting through the lens of the climate crisis.

Karen Josephson

Corvallis