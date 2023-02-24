Albany, do you really want a riverfront of cement and steel?

I’m sure the birds and other critters who live in and depend on those trees don’t. I’m sure the majestic ospreys and eagles that grace your riverfront disagree with your plan to cut down 80 trees.

I’m sure the soil and the riverbank benefit from live mature trees. I’m sure the air is more healthful when there are more trees. I’m sure the noise of cars and construction is buffered by trees.

I’m sure that children and adults benefit from exploring trails in a natural setting that includes big trees. I’m sure that our climate is getting hotter, and trees provide free air conditioning.

I’m sure you’re making a big mistake. Neat landscaping cannot give us the deep satisfaction that comes from fishing, picnicking, playing and praying under large trees.

Sorry to the arborists who have a contract to cut the trees, but the rest of us say a big “no” to tree-cutting.

Mishele Mennett

Corvallis