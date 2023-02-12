Of course, like many, reading that the city is going to cut down 80 trees for the waterfront development (Feb. 6, “Time to say timber”) really caught my attention.

I have known about the plans to bring a not-unwelcome development to First Street and a water park for children for quite a while. But losing 80 trees is concerning.

People come to a park for a … park. For the shade and the green of the trees. This is late in the game, but can nothing be done to rethink which trees should be cut? Trees are better than concrete.

Shrubs and plants in plenty are still not an equal substitution for mature trees. I can see the river just fine from the Dave Clark Path through the trees. Can we back up the horses a bit on this one?

Leslie Hogan

Albany