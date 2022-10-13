Letter: Transform lots to be open overnight

Streateries are wonderful for pandemic safety, restaurant capacity, people-watching, architectural creativity (with some shabbiness, for sure), customer camaraderie and traffic calming.

Better for the city to enact an ordinance to transform all the 24-hour-towing parking lots that are unoccupied downtown after 5 or 6 p.m. to be open and free from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. The evening traffic/parking clogs downtown would clear as quickly as a plunger frees up a toilet!