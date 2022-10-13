 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Transform lots to be open overnight

Streateries are wonderful for pandemic safety, restaurant capacity, people-watching, architectural creativity (with some shabbiness, for sure), customer camaraderie and traffic calming.

Does any restaurant owner favor added adjacent parking vs. added customer seating capacity?

Better for the city to enact an ordinance to transform all the 24-hour-towing parking lots that are unoccupied downtown after 5 or 6 p.m. to be open and free from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. The evening traffic/parking clogs downtown would clear as quickly as a plunger frees up a toilet!

Scott Keeney

Corvallis

