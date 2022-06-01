Letter: 'Tough choice' does not seem that hard

Your editorial of May 8 on the Majestic Theatre’s budget situation contained a very important nugget at almost its exact center: “You have to spend more money to lose less money.”

This, I believe, is the key — either to the solution, or to identifying what’s about to go wrong (or will have just gone wrong by the time this letter is printed).

The editorial mentioned a potential increase of the needed subsidy by as much as $200,000. I don’t actually know for sure, but I’d be willing to bet that the two additional full-time staff members wouldn’t be getting half that much.

This “tough choice” doesn’t seem all that hard to me. Spend less than $100,000 in additional salaries, or up to $200,000 in additional subsidies. Or — the worst option of all — we could lose our city’s only community theater.

Bob Greenwade

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0