Two issues stand out in recent letters concerning guns.

First is the false equivalency between automobile deaths and gun deaths. The former are usually the result of nonintentional act, called an accident, while the latter are almost always the result of an intentional act, either homicide or suicide. Further, hardly anyone buys a car with the intent of killing anything. Comparing guns to cars is comparing apples to oceans.

The second issue is the use of anecdotal evidence of supposed dangers. Generalizing from rare or infrequent events is illogical and irrelevant in making policy decisions or enacting legislation. Such decisions or actions should be based on data from large numbers of events suggesting trends, such as the most recent report that most public mass shootings are the result of extremist ideology, especially white supremacy, or that less public mass shootings are a family affair.

Too many people succumb to the fear provoked by arguments based on isolated incidents rather than on systematically derived data describing trends. While many gun owners are hunters or sports shooters, far too many believe they are in imminent danger from the threat posed by rare events. But public policy can’t be based on rarities, only on larger trends.

Robert B. Harris

Albany