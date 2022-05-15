Letter: Too bad Mitch did not abide by intent

Louise McAllister proclaims, “Americans no longer trust the highest court in the land” (March 27) but provides zero statistical data to move this statement from the realm of partisan opinion to objective.

In John Brenan’s letter “Shameful behavior is the norm in DC” (May 4), he professes that Louise McAllister’s statement that “Americans no longer trust the highest court in the land” lacks statistical evidence.

He further states all of the disadvantages of Democrats stacking the court.

First, the limits on length of letters prevent too much quoting of studies. But anybody who reads anything more than extreme rightwing propaganda knows that reversing Roe v. Wade is wildly unpopular, and undermines 50 years of legal precedent.

Second, I don’t recall Mr. Brenan’s objecting when the Republicans were stacking the court by denying Obama’s appointee hearings months before the election, and then rushing through Trump’s appointees without time for adequate review.

He is correct though. Shameful behavior is the norm in D.C. on both sides of the aisle. The Founding Fathers intended that the courts be nonpolitical, hence lifetime appointments and the procedure requiring Senate approval. Too bad Moscow Mitch didn’t abide by that intent. We probably wouldn’t have so many jurists of questionable qualifications and poor moral standing.

If Republicans hadn’t used Senate procedural rules to stack the court with exceedingly unpopular and extreme right-wing jurists, then the left wouldn’t be so inclined to level the field.

Frank Lathen

Lebanon

