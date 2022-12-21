Letter: Together we can regenerate America

The 2022 midterm elections seem to have confirmed a fear many Americans share — that we have become a divided nation.

Our Congress is split, with Democrats keeping control of the Senate and Republicans taking the House, each holding only slim majorities.

The farm bill is one of the few pieces of legislation that is relatively bipartisan. Passed roughly every five years, the bill dictates how our food is grown, how it is distributed and who has access to it.

The conversation about agriculture, food and the environment is changing. Agriculture that builds healthy soil is increasingly being regarded as a key solution to climate change, droughts, flooding, air and water quality issues, rural decline and more.

Champions on both sides of the aisle recognize that regenerative agriculture is good for farmers, our communities and economies, the health of our families and the future of the environment.

Regenerative farmers and ranchers can ensure the resilience and longevity of American agriculture — they just need the support and resources to do so. Regenerate America is a diverse bipartisan coalition of more than 100 companies and farming groups with more than 10,000 public supporters.

Together, we are working to transform federal policy and programs via the farm bill so that farmers and ranchers have the tools they need to improve soil health.

Soil is our common ground, and together we can regenerate America. Join us at our website.

Michael Lind

Dallas