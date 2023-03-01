Anything that acknowledges Christ and the message of the transcendent virtues of truth, goodness, beauty and love instead of the politics of self-identity (which is inherently narcissistic) and resentment (inherently violent and bigoted) are often termed “fascist.”

Christian thought says, “Love your enemies,” as was the message of a couple of Super Bowl ads — something New York Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez contended “makes fascism appear benign.” To me, the ads were benign, surely not fascist, and didn’t extend far enough.

Some people think the “Love your enemies” message is that we should embrace every life choice for the sake of harmony. That is wrong and futile and ignores context.

Jesus, in scripture, advanced that the context is that evil, or sin, should not be tolerated — and that’s loving your enemies. Evil includes envy, treachery, murder and other well-known vices that corrode society. We should, thus, get upset and say something when these vices abound.

Thomas Aquinas put it this way: “To love is to will the good of the other.” Truth with love.

Keith Gallagher

Corvallis