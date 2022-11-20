Letter: To ignore the real world surely naive

After just having celebrated Veterans Day, I am incredulous that our woke council doesn’t support a big industry that helps keep us free.
Should this industry go unchecked? Certainly not, but to bury our heads in the sand and ignore the real world is certainly naive. Do you think Ukraine would be fighting for its freedom today if it didn’t have weapons available?
As to investments, we owe it to the taxpayers to make prudent investments that will lower our high cost of government.
Peter Ball
Corvallis