 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: To ignore the real world surely naive

  • 0
Letters Stock

After just having celebrated Veterans Day, I am incredulous that our woke council doesn’t support a big industry that helps keep us free.

Should this industry go unchecked? Certainly not, but to bury our heads in the sand and ignore the real world is certainly naive. Do you think Ukraine would be fighting for its freedom today if it didn’t have weapons available?

As to investments, we owe it to the taxpayers to make prudent investments that will lower our high cost of government.

Peter Ball

Corvallis

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News