Letter: Tina Kotek missing the corporate boat

The front page coverage on Oct. 8, “Phil Knight gives $1M to Drazan,” is informative.

The piece goes on to name supporters of gubernatorial candidates Johnson and Drazan who make up a “corporate friends” list of familiar names such as Nike, Converse, Jordan, Columbia Sportswear, Sierra Pacific Industries, The Pape Group, Murphy Plywood of Eugene, Associated General Contractors. 

Candidate Tina Kotek, apparently missing the corporate boat, reports being funded by Democrats (surprise!), labor and conservation voters.

Whose money will buy your governor?

Louise McAllister

Corvallis

 

