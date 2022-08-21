Letter: Tina Kotek is at the top of class

There is only one choice for Governor of Oregon this year who gets it: Tina Kotek.

The No. 1 problem facing Oregonians is the environmental deterioration that is making our planet unlivable. Kotek’s score from the Oregon League of Conservation Voters last year: 95%, a solid A. Betsy Johnson at 64%, industry’s friend, believes cutting more timber will solve our problems — it didn’t in the last 50 years, and will only make climate change even more destructive.

Christine Drazan (a 25% score) is stuck out in right field by focusing entirely on crime in Portland, ignoring the reality that the coming heat and storm disasters will only increase the number of unhoused environmental refugees.

Two F grades, leaving one at the top of the environmental class: Tina Kotek. And Mother Nature won’t let us take this class over if we fail the first time.

John Tietjen

Corvallis