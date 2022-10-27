Letter: Tina is going to be worse if governor

Oregon and voting Oregonians really need to take stock of our current situation, both politically and practically, before casting votes in November.

Our current situation, in my opinion, is terrible!

Our largest city has turned into a cesspool of violence, addiction and anarchy.

Our schools have become some of the poorest in the Western world and are getting worse! Lowering standards isn’t the answer!

We’ve had more than 30 years of ridiculous liberal leadership, and it’s been a huge failure here and nationally.

It’s time to wake up and take a different path for the sake of future generations, before we are completely lost.

The first step is voting out every current Democrat, starting with the governor’s race. Tina Kotek is even more liberal than Brown and will lead us further in an even more radical direction.

Common sense left Oregon politics long ago, but we can change the situation by electing Christine Drazen. At least we should give her a chance to move us in a positive direction.

Tina was a disruptive force for ultraliberals in the Legislature and is going to be worse if elected governor.

Steve Boyd

Albany