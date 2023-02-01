Letter: Time to rethink the building process

Benton County has bought several buildings on Southwest Research Way the last few years.

These buildings and not being fully used. Some rooms are empty.

Benton County owns the block where the courthouse is. The county purchased most of the next block, where the assessor’s office was, and part of the block where the police station is. Those three blocks should be large enough to build on.

When the police station was built years ago, there was discussion that there would later be room for the jail on the block.

What happened to those thoughts?

Remove the jail and build a new one by the police station. That would leave plenty of room for a new courthouse beside the old courthouse and the district attorney’s office. There would be vacant land remaining in those three blocks.

Besides, having the buildings on a three-block area downtown is much handier than out of town on good farmland.

Farmland is being taken away for housing and other uses. We do need farmland. Besides, people who own the land pay taxes on it. That will be 29 acres taken off the tax rolls. Twenty-nine acres is more than a small rural town occupies.

Bank repossessions are up in large number again, which means people are having money problems. Along with our numbers of homeless people, the economy is not doing well. Time to rethink the building process.

A.L. Wilson

Philomath