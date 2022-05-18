Letter: Time to rethink housing approach

I read the frustrating article about the challenges of students finding housing (“The Corvallis crunch: Finding housing a challenge for OSU students,” May 9).

I think you left out an important demographic from your article. We also have low-wage working people who cannot find housing, the very people who support local businesses and also supply essential services to those in the higher-income brackets.

Now that the overpriced Preserve is going to build yet more unneeded $500,000 homes, those new neighbors will need maids and gardeners, plumbers and electricians. We’ll need restaurant cooks and wait staff. And all of them also need a place to live.

Student housing is very unattractive to many workers, and apartment complexes that used to serve those working people have been taken over by students. Corvallis has been very shortsighted in building/maintaining worker housing. We need fewer mansions and more homes. We’re short on affordable housing, and nothing appears to be on the horizon. It’s time to rethink this approach.

Shelley Ries

Corvallis

