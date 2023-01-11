Letter: Time to abolish the Second Amendment

It should be obvious to anyone with half a brain that the ongoing debate about gun rights is the result of historical ignorance.

It should be clear that the authors of the Second Amendment were men who had experienced a military occupation that led to a war of decolonization. As a result, they feared establishing a standing army, one they couldn’t afford anyway, so they placed their bets on colonial militia, paid for by the colonies, cum states.

The navy was a very different story, since it already existed, along with the Marines who provided security for the fleet.

The upshot of this history is a vague, awkwardly worded constitutional amendment, the plain text of which has lost its meaning in the intervening 200-plus years. We now have a large standing army, along with the other branches of the military, so there is no longer a need for colonial militia and, therefore, no longer a need for armed citizens ready to defend the various states.

It should, therefore, be obvious that America no longer needs this amendment. It should be abolished, whether or not it is replaced. If replaced, it should be with something that reflects the reality of modern society, a society with the highest homicide rate in the developed world, with mass shootings like nowhere else, not to mention our skyrocketing suicides.

No, it’s time to abolish the Second Amendment and get past the rampant paranoia espoused by the gun-toting radical right.

Robert B. Harris

Albany