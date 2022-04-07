Letter: Time for a more balanced reflection

I see Chinh Le, M.D., of Corvallis cites studies to link right-to-carry and stand-your-ground firearm laws to increasing crimes of violence (“Zimmerman claimed to be a vigilante,” March 31).

A careful balance needs to be taken in evaluating those studies. “Stand your ground” intends to give a crime victim a chance for self-defense.

Dr. Chinh says Mr. Zimmerman from the Florida Trayvon Martin gun incident “claimed to be a vigilante.”

No. Mr. Zimmerman did not claim that at all. The news media did.

Decent, lawful Americans do not initiate violence. Violence is perpetrated by those who have lost concern regarding breaking the law.

Cars, guns, hammers, screwdrivers, knives, chisels, ball bats, crowbars and innumerable items are harmlessly used by law-abiding people.

Evil people and criminals pay no attention to any law.

As a footnote, Dr. Le, who believes in medical research, might also focus on the figures for deaths due to doctor error. A recent Johns Hopkins study claims more than 250,000 people in the U.S. die every year from medical errors. Other reports claim the numbers to be as high as 440,000.

Those medical deaths, in perspective, are far larger than all U.S. gun deaths (including those that are gang- and criminal-related, not relevant to lawful gun owners).

Maybe it is time for a more balanced and sensible reflection on both studies and our beliefs.

Gary Hartman

Lebanon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0