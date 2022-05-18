Letter: This is why reader has subscription

I usually don’t write to newspapers; however, I was moved by the editorial about Lebanon’s mayor who lost the courage to speak out against the bullies in town (“Lebanon’s mayor sends wrong message,” May 6).

This well-written editorial begins with a short history and then opens up the questions about bullying and inequalities of marginalized people.

This is why I have a subscription to the paper: to inform me of our local news and to be on the right side of history.

Thank you.

Lloyd Kimeldorf

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0