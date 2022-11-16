Letter: This is an issue that spans nationwide

I agree with the recent letter about the Child Tax Credit (Nov. 9, “DeFazio must focus on Child Tax Credit” by Peter Stoel), particularly the need to restore the Child Tax Credit to what it was in 2021.

In 2022, the amount given per child was slashed and advanced payments were stopped. Although COVID-19 is no longer a “new” phenomenon, it is far from over and families are still struggling with the repercussions of the pandemic.

Housing and child care costs are at an all-time high. These costs cannot wait to be paid until tax season when families receive the Child Tax Credit, especially when one missed payment could result in a lack of child care or eviction.

I have seen single parents hit especially hard by the pandemic and have witnessed numerous occasions where parents have needed to take unpaid time off work to take care of their children because their child care had been canceled due to COVID-19.

It is paramount that the Child Tax Credit be reinstated to what it was in 2021 in order to give families the help that they need when they need it. Please tell DeFazio that this is an issue worth prioritizing as well as reaching out to friends, family, etc. and asking them to contact their representatives, as this is an issue that spans nationwide.

Kate Arnold, RESULTS.org volunteer

Portland