Letter: This is a step in the right direction

After the clandestine hiring of Oregon State University’s former president, F. F. King Alexander (aka Who-the-hell-is-this-guy-and-where-did-he-come-from?), and subsequent Watergate-like scandal over the woes at his former institution, I am very pleased by the transparency and especially the diversity of the two recently announced finalists for the OSU presidency.

They are Jayathi Y. Murthy, dean of the School of Engineering and Applied Science at University of California at Los Angeles, and Charles R. Martinez Jr., dean of the College of Education at the University of Texas at Austin.

Both are minorities and one is female. Both my alma maters have had female presidents, and I have been out of school for 25 years. This is a step in the right direction for OSU.

Connie Lindquist

Corvallis

