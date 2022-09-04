Letter: This is a simple shift in paradigms

Oregon State University has bullied its way into keeping the public owners (all of us neighbors and forest users) of MacDonald and Dunn forests from having full participation in developing a long-term plan for management.

In the aftermath of the disastrous destruction of ancient forest in June 2019, the public demanded fundamental changes in how these public forests are managed. For too long, our expertise, priorities and values for these forests have been ignored by university leaders.

The previous leadership offered many promises for change, including a transparent and collaborative planning process with the public stakeholders (true owners of these forests). But the current leadership's actions reflect efforts to minimize the participation of the only conservation group dedicated to the OSU forests (for more information, read the latest Friends of OSU Old Growth blog piece).

This is a grand example of institutional bullying: OSU has worked to see that its agenda is the only one to be considered and endorsed. Through decades of forest mismanagement in the Pacific Northwest, the public forests have been decimated by a lack of oversight and an abundance of greed. Contrary to the name “research forests,” OSU has treated them largely as a cash cow.

It is high time these public forests be managed to meet the expectations and priorities of Oregonians as a whole. This is a very simple shift in paradigms: no cutting of late successional stands (80 years and older), a focus on education and research, and a legally binding management plan.

Howard Bruner

Corvallis