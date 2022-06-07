Letter: This action will take one minute

Those of us who have lived in Oregon long enough know that the initiative process can be both a blessing and a curse.

Regardless, we have an opportunity that many states do not to say “Enough” at the ballot box this November. In Oregon, the people can do what the legislature won’t.

If you are interested in saving the lives of our children (pro-life) and believe that common-sense gun control measures can help mitigate the tragic loss of life, look up Lift Every Voice Oregon online and choose the “Sign the petition (IP17) from home” option.

Print out and sign the petition, and return it to the address noted on the form. You do not have to wait to sign a circulation petition at a farmers market or any other venue. A summary of the initiative petition, as well as the very detailed language, is available on the website. You can also watch the press conference held May 27 in Portland regarding Initiative Petition 17.

To make the November ballot, 112,000 valid signatures are needed by July 8.

In the 2020 election, one of the reasons people said they didn’t vote was because they were too busy. This action will take approximately one minute from printing to mailing. Are we too busy?

John and Ann Poling Hawkins

Corvallis

