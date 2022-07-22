Letter: Think when you vote in elections

With the latest spate of mass shootings, we must honestly face the fact that the Supreme Court, with its libertarian interpretation of the Second Amendment, and Republicans in Congress blocking any meaningful gun control legislation are responsible for the slaughter occurring in American towns and cities.

In every mass shooting in the past several years, the shooters purchased their guns legally, so enhancing background checks, raising the age to purchase semiautomatic guns or limiting magazine capacity will do nothing to curtail the carnage.

The only meaningful legislation that will stop it would be to ban the sale and distribution of all military-style guns and their ammunition everywhere in America. Of course, such legislation cannot get past Congress unless there are at least 60 Senators who will support it.

That means Republicans must support it, and we know that will not happen. Republicans, who are in thrall to the National Rifle Association and other gun-rights organizations, will argue that such action would be an infringement on the rights of “law-abiding” gun owners.

Except it would not. Such legislation would not prohibit the manufacture and sale of other guns, guns not used in mass murders.

If you’re concerned about this issue, think about that when you vote in the next two elections.

Robert B. Harris

Albany