It’s my opinion that it’s good for folks to compare the differences in values to keep the culture well balanced.

I was reading Oregon statistics with a Google search of two questions: “How many people died from auto accidents in 2022?” and “How many people died from deaths by firearms in 2022?”

Obviously, deaths by auto accidents were more, at 575 people and 2 million injured, compared to 195 gun deaths, including suicide involving a firearm. Thinking this out, it certainly makes me wonder why there wasn’t something on the ballot to stop the carnage on our highways.

Might I suggest that because people are killed by driving cars that we demand cars be licensed and the drivers have licenses. Further, a short-term permit to buy a car, with safety training required. Add to that, all cars can have only 10-gallon fuel tanks, as 11 gallons means the car is more dangerous.

Probably should add in that you can’t sell your car without paying a dealer $300, and of course only after a full background check ($15) and a valid permit ($65) to own a car is shown. Just think of the lives we save if we just follow the 114 regulations with everything in our lives.

Goose, meet gander.

James Farmer

Albany