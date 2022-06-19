Letter: Think of the good deeds not done

The Creator God, in Biblical scripture, is clear that life actually starts before conception (Psalm 139:13-16, Jeremiah 1:4-5, Isaiah 44:24 and others), and that there are those born/conceived not by the will of the flesh nor of men but by God’s will (John 1:13), and that He has good deeds for each to do when and where they are born (Ephesians 2:10).

With multimillions aborted, think of the good deeds not done.

There are also multiple Biblical scriptures about the shedding of innocent blood and how that blood cries out to and is heard by a Holy God. If one believes in a Creator God, it seems wise to know His blessings and His warnings.

One scripture warns about causing little ones to stumble (Luke 17:2), and the Apostle Paul, talking to the Church, names several things that wrongdoers do or have done (1 Corinthians 6:8-11); he then states that is how some in the Church once were. There is no believer who is without sin (1 John 1:8-10, Ephesians 2:8-9 and others).

Scripture lets us know that the Creator God loves and forgives us (many, many, many verses on repentance) and that anyone who seeks God will find Him (Proverbs 8:17, Romans 10:13 and others).

With letters spewing bitterness and sarcasm toward people with an opinion unlike the person who wrote the op-ed, it would seem that the majority would like only ungodly laws and proclamations approved. I don’t believe that to be the case.

Faye Abraham

Adair Village

