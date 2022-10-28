Letter: Think hard about leaders you want

I share the frustration that other readers have expressed regarding Oregon’s political situation and the forthcoming election’s candidates.

I subscribe to neither the Republican nor the Democratic party.

I wonder if the candidates know the difference between socialism and communism. I wonder how many have read the U.S. and Oregon constitutions. If they have not, I suggest they do so.

I also suggest reading the Federalist Papers, which explains the arguments for implementing the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights. They should also study the minutes of the U.S. Constitutional Convention. All are available on the internet.

If these documents were read (as they are not taught in our public schools), it would be plain that the authors were fighting against most of the problems we face.

I challenge political candidates to disclose their knowledge of these documents. Most educators today have been fed socialist ideas in colleges and universities. A study of Marx and Lenin’s writings will show that most of their ideas are in force. Only the characters have been changed. Elitists such as Saul Alinsky are influencing the rising generation.

Socialism and communism have the same goal: the defeat of our government. One does it through our own laws they change; the other tries through violence.

One principle emphasized by our Founding Fathers was the power of impeachment, omitted from the Oregon Constitution. Jami Cate sponsored HJR 203 to correct this omission. I support her.

Think hard, Oregonians, about who you want as leaders in Salem.

Erin Thurber

Sweet Home