Letter: There's hope the FBI finds the goods

There’s hope the FBI finds the goods!
Don’t you just love it, the Trump mob crying because their boss just got his hand caught in the cookie jar again?!
This illiterate ex-boss president not only destroyed his marching orders from Putin in Helsinki, but stuffed paper down the White House toilets; refused to let out his IRS tax information; called everyone names, hoping to ruin them; and wants to be a dictator next time around so they can put the finishing touches on voting laws.
Don’t call them Republicans, that’s an insult to Abe Lincoln — it’s Trump’s private mob, so crooked that when they die we will have to screw them into the ground.
Tony Van Vliet, former Republican
Corvallis
