Letter: There will always be a ruling class

Beware the prism of enlightened political puritanism. For in it there is no truth beyond the ascribed truths. No path other than the predetermined ones.

Vladimir Putin is just the most recent example of political puritan absolutism. From the 1917 socialistic Russian Revolution to now, it took only 105 years to create the worst of all governmental thugs.

The question is, will our political future be any different? We already have a dominant political party that practices the gateway socialist idea of democratic democracy, where the majority’s will, for ruling, oppression and submission, takes priority over the rights of the individuals for self-determination.

Property crime isn’t prosecuted because private property is seen as exclusive, so prosecution is a sign of class privilege. Free speech is discouraged in universities, because free speech for all is challenging speech for the few in the ruling classes.

And there will always be a ruling class. There will always be the oligarchies to buy positions for puppets who do nothing while government devolves.

It’s not the job of the government to act against the interest of the people, even by majority vote. It’s not a mandate to eliminate jobs for philosophical concepts whose benefits are barely measurable at best.

Freedom or liberty are not easy states to maintain. Not because of those who seek to suppress but because of those who seek to support those who suppress.

Freedom isn’t a passive state, nor is it supported by the entitled.

Ronald Garnett

Corvallis

