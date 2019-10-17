In the past few days, two letter writers have offered extremely dubious reasons why they should be able to keep and use their semiautomatic weapons.
The first sounded like a paranoid fantasy involving multi-perp home invasions, post-apocalyptic roving bands of marauders and bad aim.
The second admonished us not to worry about the children being killed by mass murderers using automatic weapons by offering up a gruesome tale of more children dying in botched abortions. He neglected to quote any statistics to prove his point, of course. Think Grimm's Fairy Tales.
Bottom line: I don't care what twisted propaganda the National Rifle Association urges people to use. There is no good reason that justifies access to these killing machines by anyone but the military. There is no other scenario that can be presented to diminish the deaths of the children and adults murdered by killers using these highly effective weapons.
You have free articles remaining.
According to the Healthcare Cost & Utilization Project, using information from emergency departments and databases, last year there were 1,488 children (ages 1-17) killed by gun violence. Killed. Is that enough to make a difference?
Rebecca Stillwell
Albany (Oct. 9)