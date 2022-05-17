Letter: There is no freedom with oppression

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, May 8 was the last Mother’s Day this country can truly celebrate with any sincerity or authenticity.

I grew up believing equality and freedom and justice were for all, only to realize with age that much of what was taught as sacrosanct was cunningly betrayed through men’s appetite for the appropriation of the equality and freedom they claim to cherish for their own wives, mothers and daughters. It seems to be a theocracy much of this country pushes toward, not in defense of freedom but in spite of it.

The inaction of too many men to equal themselves to women is exactly why fewer have been able to tirelessly work at reinstating past suppressions against them. It even seems, whether unknowingly or not, upon the women they avow to be their most irreplaceable equal in vow and commitment.

Freedom isn’t always pretty. It isn’t always appealing, but it is ours to either defend with tolerance and love or let wither through righteousness alone. There is no true freedom with oppression; there is no true equality if my daughter is less free than I am. Where is my bondage to this righteousness, this morality? Does being a man shield me from the oppression that others like me inflict and legislate?

It does not. Freedom decries it. In fact, by staying silent, I fail the women who bear life, the woman who gave me mine … to suffer and share in through freedoms now at stake.

Justin Klinkebiel

Jefferson

